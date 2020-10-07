CUNNINGHAM, Robert Earl "Bob" (Age 74) Robert "Bob" Earl Cunningham (aka Star, Mr. C. and Bubba) died unex-pectedly in his home on September 20, 2020 located in Hillsboro, OR at the age of 74. Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Cunningham of Hillsboro, OR, daughter Shannon Cunningham of Seattle, WA, son Shadd Cunningham of San Antonio, Texas, granddaughters Lauren Cunningham of Kalama, WA, Tori Schanning of Sacramento, California, grandsons Caleb and Chandler Cunningham of Tillamook, OR and Conor Clemens of Seattle, WA. He is preceded in death by Earl Leap Cunningham and Florence Marie (Baker) Cunningham of Spokane, WA. Bob was born on December 7, 1945 in Spokane, WA to biological parents, Vida Marie Moore and Leonard Alfred Caughey and adopted with love at birth by Earl and Florence Cunningham. He graduated from Washington State University in 1968 with a B.A. degree with an emphasis in History and Social Studies. After graduating, he served in the Army as a Staff Sergeant during the Vietnam war earning various medals and honors including a Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster and Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars. He married Linda Kay Broadwater in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia in 1973 on December 31st after a chance introduction from mutual friends Jack Curtright and Dorene Taylor the year prior. He taught on an exchange program in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia for two years before returning to the States. In 1985, he completed his master's degree in education administration from Portland State University. After moving to Tillamook, Oregon, Bob began working for Tillamook Junior High as an eigth grade English teacher. After completing his Master's degree, he fulfilled a multitude of administrative duties at the Junior High for the duration of his educational career. While married, the couple introduced their children, Shannon and Shadd, to many adventures with close friends and far flung family gatherings, instilling values centered on self-reliance, responsibility, and the love of good banter. His children remember him as a humble, intelligent, and loving father, with a unique gift for turning a simple story into a heroic Odyssey. Bob was an accomplished golfer, hot rod enthusiast and avid reader with a passion for traveling and meeting new people. He was a teacher who loved his students and was passionate about continuous learning and development. He was a familiar face at the Tillamook County Fair horse racing and various golfing events as a volunteer and welcomed re-connecting with friends and former students. His humor was self-deprecating, and Bob was known for his kindness and ability to make everyone feel better in his company. The Celebration of Life Memorial was on October 3rd at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Tillamook, OR and available at fcctillamook.online.church. Lead pastor, Dean Crist of the First Christian Church officiated the ceremony, all are welcome to celebrate Bob's life virtually. In lieu of flowers, we're in the process of setting up a Tillamook High School scholarship in Bob's name. Please contact Shannon.j.cunningham@outlook for more information on how to contribute to the scholarship. Condolences can be sent to 6612 NE Copper Beech Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124. The family would like to thank our friends and relatives who touched and embraced Bob and added so much to our lives over the years.



