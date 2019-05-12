Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edward "Bob" FENTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FENTON, Robert Edward "Bob" (Age 76) Robert (Bob) Edward Fenton, adored husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend, left us on May 1, 2019, after a seven-month battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He passed away surrounded by his loving wife, three daughters, and the love and prayers of countless friends and family. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Marisue Fenton; three daughters, Melinda (Aaron) Schab, Kimberly (Jason) Hankins, and Valerie Fenton; five grandchildren, Madeline, Benjamin, Nathanael, Lauren, and Alison whom he loved with all of his heart. He is also survived by his sister, Marge Wiley, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bob was born in Bristol, Pennsylvania on October 18, 1942, to Leonard David Fenton and Elizabeth (Cooper) Fenton. He was raised in Pennsylvania and relocated to California during his teenage years, graduating from Pleasant Hill High School in 1960. Bob attended Diablo Valley College in Concord, California. While living and working in California, Bob met his best friend and the love of his life, Marisue Ebel. They were married on August 12, 1972 and were together for 46 years until the time of his passing. In 1976 Bob and Marisue relocated from California to Spokane, Washington, to raise their expanding family. Bob worked for 35 years as a sales manager/salesman for various food brokerages. He ended his career working for Oberto Sausage Company where he managed accounts in five states. Bob had amazing people skills which served him well in his profession. Bob was a passionate sports fan he loved the game of golf and played as often as he could. A highlight of his life was hitting the first hole-in-one of the 2015 season at Indian Canyon golf course in Spokane. Bob had a great love for family and friends. He never met a stranger, was a friend to all, and had a spirit and friendliness that was contagious. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank Dr. Kirk Lund, the physicians and staff on Tower 11 at Deaconess Medical Center, the staff of Hospice of Spokane and Hospice House for the care, compassion and love they gave to Bob and his family while on his journey. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10am at St. Aloysius Church, 330 E. Boone Ave., Spokane, with a reception to follow in the parish hall. A private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane in Bob's honor. Please visit his page at

