SNELL, Robert E. (Age 94) Robert Edwin Snell was born on September 24, 1924 to Frank A. Snell and Helen May Sylvester Snell in Puyallup, WA. He passed into glory on April 25, 2019, age 94, at Hawthorne Rockwood in Spokane, WA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Chattaroy Community Church. Bob served his country as a paratrooper in the US Army in World War II. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Combat medals. He was a strong Christian and attended Chattaroy Community Church. Bob was also involved in his community by serving on the Riverside School District board. After a successful career as a service technician and later as a service manager, Bob retired from ABC Office Equipment. As a role-model and father-figure to many, Bob was inspirational, patient, supportive, kind, gentle, humorous, and generous. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Demaris, and his son, Stephen. He is survived by three daughters: Cheri Young (Dick), Nancy Selle (Mike), and Becky Day (Jerry); daughter-in-law: Edna Snell; grandchildren: Jeff Snell (Suzie), Jodi Ailor (Jason), Rich Young (Brenda), Chris Young, Amy Barnett (Jeremy), Mike Selle, Ben Selle, Windi Selle, Steph Day (Keegan), Zach Day (Kristin). He has 15 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all those involved in Bob's care over the last few months especially Kindred At Home and Rockwood Hawthorne Health Center. The family requests donations to be made in honor of his great grandson's charity, Micah's Miles,

