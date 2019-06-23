Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Elliot UDLAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

UDLAND, Robert Elliot (Age 22) Elliot was born in Spokane on June 3,1997, and passed away on June 8, 2019, also in Spokane. He graduated from North Central High School where he met the love of his life, Hannah Lee. While attending North Central, Elliot and Hannah, along with many of their close friends, represented the school as members of the cheerleading team. They married on November 5, 2017, and moved to California where Elliot served as a member of the United States Navy. Prior to his enlistment Elliot worked at Cannon Pool as a lifeguard and swim instructor, as well as at the YMCA, and Delta Airlines. He always dreamed of serving his community as a police officer. He had an immense love for nature and animals; especially dogs. He loved cooking and was a talented baker from a very young age, and was often inspired by a multitude of family recipes. He spent most of his early life playing hockey, and remained an avid fan of the Chicago Blackhawks. He developed a passion for hunting and conservation, much of which was inspired by his close friends Harrison and Jeff Geissinger. He loved music and had a particular affinity for the works of Johnny Cash, Queens Of The Stone Age, George Strait, and many others. Elliot is survived by his wife Hannah and their dogs Charlie and Daisy; parents Dawn Torrence and Eric Udland; sister Lily and brother Justin; nephew Dorian; in-laws Chuck and Kim Lee; as well as many aunts, uncles, and very dear friends Jameson, Harrison, Cody, and others too numerous to mention. A casual memorial will be held Saturday, June 29, from Noon - 2:00 p.m., at the Cedar Creek Village Clubhouse, located at 8424 N. Nevada. Donations may be made in his memory to SpokAnimal or SCRAPS.

