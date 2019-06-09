DYE, Robert Ellis "Bob" (Age 75) Went home to heaven on the morning May 22. Following a kidney stone procedure, he had a mild heart attack which led to on-going complications making him too weak to recover. Bob was survived by his wife Shirley Boyd Dye and his sister Lona Mae Criswell of Colfax, WA. There were no children, however, he enjoyed being uncle to five nieces and one nephew. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 2:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home. There will be a reception following the service. The burial ceremony will be held on Monday, June 17 at 1:00 pm in Moscow, Idaho at the Moscow Cemetery on Troy road. For a more detailed obituary, visit the web site for Heritage Funeral Home at: www.heritagefunerals.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019