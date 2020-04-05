Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Emerson DINGMAN. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

DINGMAN, Robert Emerson Robert Emerson Dingman went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 28, 2020. He was born May 29, 1925 to Oscar A. and Clara E. Dingman. Robert had an older brother Andrew Dingman, Bellevue, WA, and a younger sister Joan Wride, Garfield, WA, both siblings and parents preceded him in death. Robert was born and raised in Butte, Montana. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout and attended Butte High School. He served in the US Navy during World War II as a Seaman First Class. Following the war he attended Montana State College with many veterans and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Robert also joined the Air Force Reserves and received a commission as a First Lieutenant. During his life, carpentry work was a profession he loved. He was an apprentice and built and remodeled many homes. He was happiest with a hammer in hand. Later he moved to Washington State where he worked as an engineer on the Boeing Developmental Center and the Bremerton Dry Dock. During that time he married a farmer's daughter, Pauline C. Sieg and they had four children. In 1962 Bob and Pauline moved to Hartline, WA, where he started his final career as a Wheat Farmer until he retired. Bob was active in the Boy Scouts of America in the local troop, influencing and mentoring many young men until he died. If a man's success is judged by the amount of friends he has, Bob led a very successful life. Robert is survived by his wife Pauline, Spokane; son Russell (Julie) Dingman, daughter Evelyn (Scott) Hamann, daughter Roberta (Brad) Bigalk, and son Douglas (Beth) Dingman. Bob and Pauline also have 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date because of current conditions. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

