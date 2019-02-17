Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eugene PHILLIPS. View Sign

PHILLIPS, Robert Eugene "Bob" Robert Eugene Phillips slipped quietly from the arms of his family into the arms of God on January 26, 2019. Born March 1, 1947 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Neva and Seba Phillips, Bob had suffered with Parkinson's Disease for years. Bob moved to Spokane in elementary school and later attended East Valley High School where he played football. Bob retired from USWest Communications as a Data Tech/ Installer /Repairman, where he met and married Mary Bradley in 1986. In their 32 years together, they taught several Bible studies, counseled and mentored numerous couples. Bob exemplified generosity and kindness, but that wasn't always so. He freely admitted his shortcomings, especially in his two previous marriages (he often told Mary that she got the better husband who learned from his past mistakes). Bob was an example of how God can change people. He encouraged and challenged countless young men to be better husbands. Until reunited in Heaven, Bob leaves behind his loving and faithful wife Mary, sons Michael (wife Kristine, grandchildren Emma, Jay, Luke, Seth and Kate) of Spokane and Richard (wife Kathi and grandchildren Gabriel and Adrianna) of Bellingham, WA. His grandchildren remember his silly jokes, magic tricks and his enormous collection of breakfast cereal. Bob was loved by numerous nieces, nephews and children who lovingly called him Papa. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Rose, his parents, and siblings LaOra, Nora, Lowell and Richard. Bob's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 1pm at Valley Real Life Church, 1831 S. Barker Rd. in Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Bob's name to Valley Real Life, 1831 S. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley, 99016, or Northwest Parkinson's Foundation, 1420 E. Sprague, Suite 103, Spokane, WA.

