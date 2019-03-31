Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Everett "Bob" HOLLING Sr.. View Sign

HOLLING, Robert Everett, Sr. "Bob" (Age 89) Robert Everett Holling, Sr. "Bob" passed away peace-fully on March 22, 2019 in Spokane with his children at his side. Bob was born on November 14, 1929 in Waverly, WA to parents Herman Hans and Florence Marie (Norton) Holling. He attended Waverly Grade School and Fairfield High School graduating in 1948. Bob also attended Eastern WA College for one year. On June 11, 1950 Bob married his high school sweetheart Shirley Ann Sayler. They moved to Plaza, WA where Bob farmed with his Uncle. In 1960 the family returned to what is now the currently owned family farm outside of Waverly, WA where Bob continued his 50 year farming career. Bob is preceded in death by parents; wife of 57 years Shirley Ann Holling, son Robert Holling, Jr. (Rob), granddaughter Jennifer Charlene Hodgson, brother Clarence "Bud" Holling and sister Lois Barringer. He is survived by children Vickie Hodgson and Shelly Johnston (Ed). Grandchildren Travis Telecky, Ashley Telecky

HOLLING, Robert Everett, Sr. "Bob" (Age 89) Robert Everett Holling, Sr. "Bob" passed away peace-fully on March 22, 2019 in Spokane with his children at his side. Bob was born on November 14, 1929 in Waverly, WA to parents Herman Hans and Florence Marie (Norton) Holling. He attended Waverly Grade School and Fairfield High School graduating in 1948. Bob also attended Eastern WA College for one year. On June 11, 1950 Bob married his high school sweetheart Shirley Ann Sayler. They moved to Plaza, WA where Bob farmed with his Uncle. In 1960 the family returned to what is now the currently owned family farm outside of Waverly, WA where Bob continued his 50 year farming career. Bob is preceded in death by parents; wife of 57 years Shirley Ann Holling, son Robert Holling, Jr. (Rob), granddaughter Jennifer Charlene Hodgson, brother Clarence "Bud" Holling and sister Lois Barringer. He is survived by children Vickie Hodgson and Shelly Johnston (Ed). Grandchildren Travis Telecky, Ashley Telecky Smith , Andrew Hodgson, Mindy Hodgson Gianella, and Matthew Holling and seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt Jay, Chance Smith, Bayne Telecky, Cameron Hodgson, Kaden Hodgson, Everett Holling, and Hazel Gianella, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his longtime companion Donna Lucht. Bob was a 65 year member of Waverly Masonic Lodge, 45 year member of the EL Katif Shriners, 43 year member of the Scottish Rite and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Bob loved sports! He was a high school athlete who lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Later, Bob enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren excel in school and sports and was a strong supporter of the Liberty, Dayton and Davenport sports programs. A memorial service will be held at the Shriners Event Center located at 7217 W. Westbow Blvd., in Spokane on Thursday, April 25th at 2:00 p.m. The family invites you to join us in celebrating "a life well lived." Donations in remembrance of Bob can be made to the Waverly Masonic Lodge, c/o Rick Tee, 12029 S. Player Dr., Spokane, WA 99223 or the in Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.