DRONENBERG, Robert F., Jr. With great sadness, the family of Robert "Bob" F. Dronenberg, Jr. announces his passing on January 28, 2019. Bob passed quickly and peacefully with his wife and two daughters by his side. Bob was born on February 26, 1937, in Pontiac, Illinois to Robert and Mary Dronenberg and was the youngest of two children. At the tender age of 10, he lost his mother and his father relocated the family to Worland, Wyoming where he learned independence and self-reliance from an early age. With the help from his beloved uncle, Bob moved back to Ione his senior year. He participated in basketball and graduated from Ione High School in 1955. He enjoyed reconnecting with many of his friends at Downriver Days and reunions. He loved small town basketball and had a special affinity for the "B" Basketball Tournament held in Spokane each year. Shortly after graduating high school, Bob was drafted in the Army serving three years overseas in the post-Korean War era. Although he declined officer training school in order to join the work force, he did enjoy and was very proud of his service to his country. From that point forward, he was known as a "neatnik" and was extremely fastidious. He married Sandra Hayne on July 4, 1962, and they had two daughters, Robin and Rhonda. Together with Sandy's two children from a prior marriage, the family settled down in north Spokane eventually purchasing their first home in 1969. This is where they chose to raise their children, begin and end their careers, and live out their retirement. Bob's career in finance began in 1961 when we went to work for Seaboard Financial Services. He had success early on and received many promotions as he climbed the corporate ladder. Years later, he became the Pacific Northwest Regional Manager of Avco Financial Services winning many accolades. Most memorable was an all-expense paid trip he earned to Spain and Portugal which he and Sandy absolutely loved. His branch was one of the most profitable in the country, and the company was sorry to see him go when he took early retirement in 1996. Being the avid boater and fisherman he was, Bob spent a great deal of time at "the lake." He left his family with many wonderful memories spent on Spirit Lake and then later Arrow Point Resort on Coeur d'Alene Lake. His love of the lake will never be forgotten and has been instilled in his daughters and passed to his grandchildren. Bob was an avid sports fan, especially WSU football and Gonzaga basketball. He was a season ticket holder of WSU football for decades and attended both Rose Bowl games with much delight. Go Cougs! Bob was also a music lover and had a passion for country music, especially Johnny Cash, whom he shared the same birthday! He attended many concerts over the years, including his favorites, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. During his retirement years, he and Sandy enjoyed many activities including spending time at the lake with family, winters in Lake Havasu, and entering his '74 Gold Duster in various car shows. His all original, mint condition vehicle was a source of great pride and joy. He also thoroughly enjoyed pursuing and displaying his extensive Daisy BB gun collection. Our dad was a fiercely independent, humble, private man and lived his life on his terms. He was a wonderful father who led by example and taught many great life lessons. He was appreciative of the simpler things in life. We will never forget you dad and look forward to the day we will all be together again. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandy; two daughters, Robin Dean (Jeff) and Rhonda Matson (Bill) both of Spokane; stepchildren, Steve Lehman, Spokane, and Linda Smith (Mike) of Medical Lake; sister, Patricia Cool (Don) of Odell, Illinois; and many other extended family. A private inurnment service was held Saturday, February 16, at Fairmount Memorial Park.

