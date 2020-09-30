ELLIS, Robert F., Sr. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert "Bob" Franklin Ellis, Sr. on Friday, September 25, 2020, a longtime resident of Hayden Lake, Idaho. He succumbed to his aliments following several storkes during his last few years. Bob was in his 86th year. He was a beloved husband and best friend to the late Lucille Jeannene Ellis. Loving father of Robert F. Ellis, Jr, and the late Penelope "Penny" Jo Ellis Roath and Michael Ellis. He was the grandfather to Jason R. Kemple, Eric Ellis, Lisa Ellis, Shannon Roath, Michelle Roath and Caleb Ellis. He was the son of the late Lee Ellis and Thelma Leona Merritt Ellis, predeceased by his father Robert F. Merritt, his brothers Vern Ellis and Roger Merritt, and his sisters Donna Merritt and Martha Merritt. He is survived by his brothers Charles (Beverly) O. Ellis, Darrel (Charlene) R. Ellis, Frank R. Merritt, Donnie Merritt, Harold Merritt, and his sisters Eileen Merritt Cooper, Marcia Ellis, Debbie (David) Merritt Metzger, and Leona (Larry) Ellis Pryhorocki. Fondly remembered by his many extended family members and many good friends. Bob was a quiet and kind gentleman who enjoyed the hunting and fishing throughout the Pacific Northwest. He worked with this family logging in Bonners Ferry, ID, then continued his career working with the railroad as a telegraph serviceman and became a highly respected IBEW high wire Lineman for over 50 years. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held graveside at Coeur d'Alene Memorial Gardens, 7315 North Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 11:00AM. For those who wish memorial donations in memory of Bob may be made to The Sierra Club. To see Bob's online Memorial and to leave a message for the family, please visit www.englishfuneralchapel.com
