KEEN, Robert F. (Age 90) May 16, 1930 - October 24, 2020 Robert Keen was born on May 16th, 1930 in Pollock, South Dakota. He was the youngest of four siblings, born to Grace and Fred Keen. His family moved to Spokane when he was six years old. He attended Garfield grade school, graduated from North Central High School, and attended Eastern Washington University for two years. After that, he joined the Navy for four years. In 1952, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Cerenzia and married two years later on May 22nd, 1954. They had three children, two girls and one boy. They have six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Bob worked for AAA for 32+ years as Travel Manager. Given the nature of his business, he and Marilyn traveled for many years. They went on eight cruises and visited several countries: Germany, France, Spain, Scotland, Ireland, England, Switzerland, and much of the Orient. Their favorite places they visited were Bangkok, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Bob was an avid golfer and played in many tournaments. He competed in several, both locally and Internationally. He won in Ireland and Hawaii. He continued to play multiple times per week, well into his 80s. He is preceded by his mother and father, all his four siblings, and his daughter Mindy Ledbetter. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn of 66+ years. Along with his daughter Jody and Todd Caldwell, his son Jeff and Dara Keen (wife). His six grandchildren and spouses: Rachel Keen, Mitchell Keen and Tasha, Amanda and Carlos Lopez-Hollis, Toni and Tony Keck, Tara and Tim Parsons, and Chad Cloke. His ten great-grandchildren: Lizzy, Nolan, Peyton, Kenzie, Harper, Tenley, Toby, Timmy, Eliana, and Nico. "Don't let a day go by without telling your loved ones, you love them!" -Marilyn Keen In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane Hospice House. Due to COVID19 there will be no service held at this time. Please share your memories of Bob on his Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com
.