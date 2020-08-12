1/2
Robert Francis GUMMINGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUMMINGER, Robert Francis May 28, 1933 - July 30, 2020 Robert Francis "Bob" Gumminger, 87, of Ephrata, Washington, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, WA. He was born May 28, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri to Edward H. Gumminger and Genevieve R. (Griffith) Gumminger. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. at the age of 18 and served three years during the Korean War. He was a construction worker in Florida and then moved to California where he met is first wife, Judith Ann Miller. They had three children, Janine, Robert Jr. "Butch", and Ron. His first wife, Judith, passed away unexpectedly. He later married Ethel F. Davis, and they had three children, Floyd, Jacklyn, and Joe. Bob had many different careers through the years. He served as a custodian for the Soap Lake School District and continued custodial duties working for a contractor before retirement. Bob was known for his love of vegetable gardening, especially his tomato plants. He also enjoyed woodworking in his shop and building birdhouses. Bob was a very giving person, and many neighbors and family benefitted from his generosity - tomatoes and birdhouses for everyone. Bob also enjoyed listening to the radio, reading, and learning about history and natural history. Being on time was also very important to him, especially mealtimes. Bob will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor and the love he had for his children and grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Ann; his daughter, Janine M. Sikes; his parents, Edward and Genevieve; his brothers, Edward Jr., Tom, and Ralph; and his sisters, Dolores Walker and Dorothy Betros. He is survived by his wife, Ethel; his brother Gerald (Margaret); his children Robert "Butch" Jr. (Brenda), Ron, Floyd (Tawnya), Jacklyn (John) Keaton, and Joe; his grandchildren, Kaila (Jonathan) Evans, Nathan (Emily) Gumminger, Dylan Gumminger, Jack Gumminger, Haylie Gumminger, Lexi Gumminger, and Ashlee (Zachary) Fairfield. Bob will be laid to rest in Valley View Memorial Park in Soap Lake, WA with a private service to be held at a later date. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family on Robert Francis Gumminger's obituary page at https://www.nicolesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved