DAVIS, Robert G. "Robbie" Robert G. Davis on March 25th entered into rest in Spokane at a local hospital after a long fight with Parkinson's disease. Robert was born in Spokane WA on July 29th, 1951, to George and Ada Davis both have preceded him in death. Robert was a graduate of Rogers High School. Robert is survived by his lifetime partner; Juanita Dodd; two sons, Brian Davis and Scott Davis both of Spokane; a brother in Florida Randy Davis; and one niece Ashley Davis in Atlanta GA. Robbie loved sports and spending time with his family. He never knew a stranger and was very kind to all people he came in contact with. Robbie had many friends whom he adored and cared about. Private burial will be at Fairmount Memorial Park Cemetery and under the direction of Riplinger Funeral Home, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Parkinson's foundation. Riplinger Funeral Home, Spokane, WA
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020