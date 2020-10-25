HARVEY, Robert G. Robert G. Harvey (91) was born July 29, 1929 in St. Maries, Idaho to Norma and Warren Harvey. Bob spent his younger years in logging camps, as the camp water boy. Bob's dad was killed in a logging accident in 1938 when he was only 9 years old. Bob and his mother, Norma moved to Spokane where he attended North Central High School. There he met his lifelong friend Dean Blayden. Bob met Norma Harding on a blind date; he was working as a butcher at that time. They were married September 7, 1948 in Spokane. Bob and Norma had 3 children; Sandy, Rob, and Terri Lynn. Terri passed away as an infant. Family time was spent fishing, swimming, boating and water skiing. Bob went to work for the Great Northern Railroad in 1950. He started as a Brakeman and worked his way up to Conductor in 1957. His nickname on the railroad was "Hollywood Bob", because he always wore sunglasses. By the time Bob had enough seniority to be home more, Sandy and Rob had already left home to start their own families. Bob worked as a local chairman for the BN Railroad Union, and Norma was his secretary, as she was a good speller. Norma passed away July 12, 1986 from breast cancer. They had 36+ years together. Bob loved football, baseball, and college basketball. Bob continued to work until a train accident injured his neck. Bob retired in 1989. Bob called Kathy Homad, a recent widow; they dated and married on September 26, 1989. They enjoyed family get-togethers, winters in Cabo San Lucas, and their Texas Hold'Em Card group. They had 31 years together. "It's time for Bob to see the other side of the mountain." Bob leaves behind his wife Kathy, his children Sandy Mize, and Rob (Barb) Harvey, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob truly loved dogs, memorial contributions can be made to the Spokane Humane Society, PO Box 6247, Spokane, WA 99217. Due to COVID, the family will have a private memorial.



