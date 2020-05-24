SHAUVIN, Robert G. "Bob" (Age 95) Robert "Bob" Gale Shauvin passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the age of 95. Our family and our country lost a true Hero when we said goodbye to a WWII Veteran and Veteran Firefighter. Bob was born in Spokane, Washington to Maude and Palma Shauvin and was the second youngest of nine children. He grew up in a poor Hillyard neighborhood in Spokane and had many adventures with his rough and tumble brothers. Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. He served in the 88th Infantry Division known as the "Blue Devils". The 88th was the first all draftee infantry Division to enter combat in WWII and fought bloody battles against the German army in Italy. When the war ended the 88th had battled for 344 days with little rest and suffered heavy casualties. Bob survived with no injuries and it's hard to imagine what this very young man, who was later to become our father, experienced. He was a humble hero and didn't share much about his experiences. Bob returned to Spokane after the war and soon met the love of his life--a pretty girl from North Dakota named Ruth Gese. After an evening of dancing at Natatorium Park Bob and a couple of buddies shared a crowded taxi with Ruth and her girlfriends. When they arrived at Ruth's apartment building Bob got out to escort her to her door but instead of saying goodbye they sat on the porch and talked all night. They were married not long after and were together for 61 years when Ruth passed away in 2009. Bob worked at a few different jobs before joining the Spokane Fire Department and had a long career as a firefighter. Again, he performed his duties as a quiet, softspoken hero. Bob and Ruth had six children and raised them in Spokane. He supported them in all of their activities from fishing, hiking, and motorcycles to his daughter's love of horses. Some of the family's most memorable times were spent at Bead Lake where Bob built a cabin himself and loved to sit on the deck with a cup of coffee looking at the beautiful scenery. Many good times were had waterskiing in the summers and skating on the lake in the winters. After Bob's retirement from the fire department he and Ruth continued to spend time at Bead Lake and built their retirement home near Liberty Lake where they enjoyed the wildlife and gardening and were active members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. They traveled extensively to locations including Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and many other states. After Ruth's passing Bob and his brother (and best friend) Pat Shauvin had more adventures in their travels to Seattle, Idaho, and Colorado. Bob and Pat had the experience of a lifetime when they flew on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC where they were celebrated for their military service and toured monuments and memorials. Bob is survived by his six children: Ken (Casey) , Mick (Sylvia), Jerry (Traci), and Tim, all of Spokane; Jamie, of Alameda, California; and Kathy (Bruce Davis) of Canon City, Colorado. He was also loved by his grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He will be especially missed by Uncle Pat's children, Yvonne Fisher and Rick Shauvin and his brother Grene's daughter, Linda Chauvin. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Ruth and his eight siblings. He will be laid to rest alongside his beloved Ruth in Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave Bob's family an online condolence, and to check for updated service information, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.