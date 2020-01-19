NELSON, Robert Galen (Age 85) Robert Galen Nelson was born 1 August 1934 in Libby, Lincoln, Montana, United States to Robert Warren Nelson and Nora Marie Olsheske. He passed away peacefully in his sleep 14 January 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Sur-vived by his loving wife, Marie Nelson; sister, Marlene Haney; nine children Molly Nelson, Karl (Rachael) Nelson, Rose Nelson, Rick (Jenny) Nelson, Jenny (Damon) Ridley, Rachel Nelson, Anna (Grant) Pearson, Tad Nelson, Ben Nelson; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; Preceded in death by his grandson William Ridley A viewing will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 732 W. Indiana Avenue, Spokane, WA with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020