FLUGEL, Robert Gene Robert Gene Flugel passed away on February 22, 2019 in his home. He was born on November 9, 1930 in Colville, WA and has resided in Chewelah, WA for the past 51 years. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl William Flugel and Pearl Norma Louise (Wilkens) Flugel; his wife, Arlene Lois Flugel and two children, Clifford William and Cherill. He is survived by his children, Janet Carney (Bob) of Sumner, WA, Robert Reed (Sue) of Minot, ND, Deborah Husby (Lynn) of Chewelah, WA, David Flugel (Liz) of Arden, WA, Stanley Flugel (Michelle) of Deer Park, WA, Victoria Manus (Lance) of Chewelah, WA, Mick Flugel (Dena) of Deer Park, WA, Wendy Regan (Shaun) of Chewelah, WA, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the American Legion in Chewelah at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Arlene Flugel, at the Chewelah Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at

155 W First Avenue

Colville , WA 99114

