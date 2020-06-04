Robert Gene THOMPSON Sr.
THOMPSON, Robert Gene, Sr. Robert Gene Thompson Sr., absent from body, present with the Lord. Bob was born December 5, 1939 to Ernest and Rebecca Thompson in Honaker, Virginia. He passed away on May 31, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. He is survived by his wife, Roberta; five childre;, ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3+ great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was employed by East Valley School District and was a roofer for many years. He enjoyed writing, playing and singing gospel songs, traveling, NASCAR, and Gonzaga Basketball. He was a member of Liberty Lake Baptist Church. Services were held Friday, June 5, 2020, at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home, Newport, WA, Pastor Greg Wilt, Sr. officiated. The service was also broadcast on Facebook Live via the funeral home Facebook page at Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
