EWALD, Dr. Robert H. "Bob" Dad was born June 4, 1922 in Stephenson MI and passed away on February 26, 2019, with his wife of 71 years, Helen "Pat" Ewald at his side. He was 96. Despite being the youngest of ten children born during the Great Depression, Dad went on to achieve a successful and fullfilling life. He started working at the age of five, selling newspapers on the street, completed high school, and enlisted in the Navy where he served in the Pacific on a Destroyer Escort during WWII . Like most members of the Great Generation, he came home and quietly picked up his life, enrolling in college on his GI Bill and most importantly, meeting his One and Only, the True Love of his Life, our mother. They were married for 71 years. During their early years, Dad completed his studies in Anthropology and earned his BA, MA, and PhD, one with each child. In 1952 he took his wife and 2 small children to the highlands of Guatemala to complete the field research that became the foundation of his thesis. After earning his PhD, he was tapped to build the new Anthropology Department at Cal State LA, where he first lectured and later became Department Head. Dad earned many accolades during his long career. He was a Fulbright lecturer, did research in Panama, taught in Peru for a year, contributed to the Encyclopedia Britannica, published textbooks, and participated in the Peace Corps, teaching in Mexico City summer of 1966. He never missed an opportunity to work, never took a nickle he did not earn, and taught his children a solid work ethic by example. Lest this sound like "all work and no play" let it be said that Dad and Mom had a wonderful social life. He was the consumate host, he had a marvelous sense of humor, and his puns were the stuff of legend. Through their long marriage Dad and Mom were blessed with strong, supportive, fun, and funny friends, and had adventures galore. They spend many enjoyable years shuttling to their beach house in Mexico, they camped and fished, traveled, and Dad golfed wherever possible. The highlight of his vacations was probably the 2 trips he made to golf St. Andrews in Scotland. After retirement they moved to Corvallis OR; later they moved to Spokane to be closer to their daughter. Dad was a loving husband and wonderful father. He adored and respected our Mom, supported us kids in our endeavors, and made a loving generous home. He made sure we had the things in life that he did not have as a child, and never mentioned his own earlier trials. Although Alzheimers' disease slowly took him from us, this kind, gentle, modest, honorable, sweet man kept his affectionate nature to the end of life, still blowing kisses to the nursing staff who cared for him in his last days. Dad is survived by his wife of 71 years, Pat Ewald of Fairwood Village, and three children: Pam Beasley (Bud) of Spokane, Jim Ewald (Bonnie) of Portland, and Bob Ewald (Laurie) of Albany OR. He had three grandsons Patrick, Bruce and Miles, and ten great-grandchildren. At Dad's request, no services will be held. We are very grateful to the caring staff at Fairwood Retirement Village's Memory Care Unit, who treated him with kindness and dignity during his last year, and to the professional and supportive members of Hospice of Spokane, who upheld us all at the end. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

