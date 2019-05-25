Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT HENRY PHILLIPS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT HENRY PHILLIPS MAY 6, 1923 MAY 15, 2019 Bob was born in Roseburg, OR, to Roy and Vivian (Hash) Phillips. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1941. He was drafted into the US Army in 1943, assigned as Techinician 5th Grade in the 132nd Quartermaster Corps. He served in New Caledonia and the Philippine Islands, and was honorably discharged in 1946. After his discharge, he moved to Spokane, WA and attended Gonzaga University majoring in mechanical engineering. He was later employed by Spokane Welder's Supply, where he worked for 41 years, and later at Enterprise Oxygen and Diko, Inc. He met his wife, Emma Jane (Miller) in May 1949. They married the last day of December,1949. They had been married 69 years. Emma preceded Bob in death by 23 days, passing on April 23rd, 2019. EMMA JANE (MILLER) PHILLIPS FEBRUARY 25.1930 APRIL 23, 2019 Emma Jane was born at Deaconess Hospital, Spokane, WA to Earl and Letha (Rowe) Miller. The family moved to Chewelah during her childhood, and she graduated from Jenkins High School in 1948. Shortly after, EJ moved to Spokane and worked for Sampson Ayers Music Company. She had a beautiful voice, and sang with the Bel Cantos. She and Bob met on a blind date and were married on December 31st, 1949. Emma Jane loved to garden and was a talented watercolor artist. She had a heart for the elderly, but her greatest love was to share with everyone her love for her Savior. Jesus. Bob and Emma Jane were active members of Colbert Chapel until their deaths. They are survived by their daughter Janet Jones, son Mark (wife Elizabeth), daughter Jean Padula (husband Richard); and five grandchildren, Lindsay, Joshua, Bethany, Jordan, and Jared. A memorial service for Robert Phillips will be Saturday, June 1, 2019. 1:00 pm, at Colbert Chapel, 4922 E. Bernhill Rd. Colbert, WA 99005.

