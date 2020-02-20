Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Henry "Bob" RASMUSSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RASMUSSEN, Robert Henry "Bob" (Age 85) Returned to his Heavenly Father on February 18, 2020 at Harrington, WA. Robert was born on December 26, 1934 to Henry and Zina Rasmussen at Cardston, Alberta, Canada. He moved to the United States In 1956 and became a U.S. Citizen in 1962. After becoming a citizen, Robert joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served our country from 1957 1961. He met and married his wife Diane Dizmang in 1973 in Spokane, WA. He was a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints and served his mission in Chicago, Illinois. Bob loved his God, Country, critters and guns. He is survived by his wife, Diane Rasmussen, of Spokane, daughter Lecia (Roger) Maciak, son Lance (Stacey) Rasmussen, sister Connie Start, brother Ray Rasmusseen and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and three brothers. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Harrington, WA. Memorials may be made to the Spokane Humane Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

RASMUSSEN, Robert Henry "Bob" (Age 85) Returned to his Heavenly Father on February 18, 2020 at Harrington, WA. Robert was born on December 26, 1934 to Henry and Zina Rasmussen at Cardston, Alberta, Canada. He moved to the United States In 1956 and became a U.S. Citizen in 1962. After becoming a citizen, Robert joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served our country from 1957 1961. He met and married his wife Diane Dizmang in 1973 in Spokane, WA. He was a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints and served his mission in Chicago, Illinois. Bob loved his God, Country, critters and guns. He is survived by his wife, Diane Rasmussen, of Spokane, daughter Lecia (Roger) Maciak, son Lance (Stacey) Rasmussen, sister Connie Start, brother Ray Rasmusseen and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and three brothers. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Harrington, WA. Memorials may be made to the Spokane Humane Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 20, 2020

