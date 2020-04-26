Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert HOWARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOWARD, Robert Robert Howard was born in Torrance, CA April 4th, 1960 and passed away April 16th, 2020. Robert was a force of life and is remembered for the warmth and light he brought to his family and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved father and mother, "BJ" and Rose Merry Howard, those who survive include his adoring wife Francie and her four children, Isadora, Chloe, Ellie, and Oliver, as well as cousins Ted Howard, Dennis Howard, Susan Cook, Linda Cook, Janet Johnson, Barbara, Pat, and Lane Covington, and Lori DiCicio. Quietly spiritual, Robert started each day with reflection and meditation. He believed that what you put into life, you received back and his exuberance reflected a passion for being fully present, living each moment with energy and joy. Committed to his career as a mortgage broker, Robert loved helping others achieve their dreams and clients had a way of finding him. His infectious drive to do right by others kept him busy. As a loyal sports fan (go Zags!), he relished the start of basketball season. Not satisfied with attending home games, Robert leaped at the opportunity to support the Gonzaga Bulldogs on the road during play off season with his fellow Bulldog fans. A man with a passion for living, Robert embraced cooking amazing meals, hiking with his dog and Francie, and offering thrilling boat rides to the kids on weekends at the lake cabin. Known to his close friends and family as a "dance maniac", Robert loved to show off his smooth moves on the dance floor. In fact, it was his freestyle dance moves and free spirit attitude that captured Francie's heart in their early stages of courtship. Although Robert had many activities he embraced with keen interest, he embraced the role of father and family man with full abandon. Making great family dinners, creating chore charts, and ensuring the car was safe and reliable, were tasks he relished. Supporting Francie through good times and hard times in raising children was a responsibility he took seriously and he was with her every step of the way. He loved deeply and was loved in return. Due to the unfortunate circumstances around Covid19 and group gathering restrictions, a funeral and celebration of Robert's purposeful life will be announced at a later date. As an animal lover and in place of flowers, tributes may be given to the Spokane Humane Society in Robert's name:

