Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Irvine "Bob" CARPENTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARPENTER, "Bob" "Bob" (Robert Irvine) Carpenter, born September 19, 1927 in Independence, OR, passed away at the Hospice House in Coeur d' Alene Tuesday October 15, 2019. He left high school at 17 during WWII to join the Navy, served in a Marine detachment on Okinawa. Bob and Mary (Zellerhoff) were married for 63 years until she passed in 2019. In 2012 Bob married Leona DeMonnin, and they have divided the past six years between her home in Liberty Lake, WA, and his in Princeton, ID. Bob is survived by their combined families of 22 children and spouses, and 131 grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. Bob was also preceded in death by his two great-grandchildren. Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse, WA is in charge of the arrangements. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, PO Box 143, Potlatch, ID 83855.

CARPENTER, "Bob" "Bob" (Robert Irvine) Carpenter, born September 19, 1927 in Independence, OR, passed away at the Hospice House in Coeur d' Alene Tuesday October 15, 2019. He left high school at 17 during WWII to join the Navy, served in a Marine detachment on Okinawa. Bob and Mary (Zellerhoff) were married for 63 years until she passed in 2019. In 2012 Bob married Leona DeMonnin, and they have divided the past six years between her home in Liberty Lake, WA, and his in Princeton, ID. Bob is survived by their combined families of 22 children and spouses, and 131 grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. Bob was also preceded in death by his two great-grandchildren. Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse, WA is in charge of the arrangements. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, PO Box 143, Potlatch, ID 83855. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close