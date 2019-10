CARPENTER, "Bob" "Bob" (Robert Irvine) Carpenter, born September 19, 1927 in Independence, OR, passed away at the Hospice House in Coeur d' Alene Tuesday October 15, 2019. He left high school at 17 during WWII to join the Navy, served in a Marine detachment on Okinawa. Bob and Mary (Zellerhoff) were married for 63 years until she passed in 2019. In 2012 Bob married Leona DeMonnin, and they have divided the past six years between her home in Liberty Lake, WA, and his in Princeton, ID. Bob is survived by their combined families of 22 children and spouses, and 131 grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. Bob was also preceded in death by his two great-grandchildren. Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse, WA is in charge of the arrangements. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, PO Box 143, Potlatch, ID 83855.