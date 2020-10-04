ISITT, Robert "Rapid" (Age 70) April 17, 1950 - September 22, 2020 Rapid Robert was born a competitor, always determined to win. Would never even let his young children beat him in board games and would run up the score in cribbage while singing "Happy Trails" to the annoyance of his wife, Karmen. He was confident he would beat cancer too. Sadly, that was not to be. He passed at home on September 18, 2020 with Karmen, daughter Jordan, son Spencer and sisters-in-law Kim and Krystal. Bob was born April 17, 1950 in Frankfurt, Germany to Lois Lindell and Richard Isitt. After his father's military transfer back stateside, he became a lifelong Spokane Northside resident. He attended: Bemiss, Hamilton, Rogers (class of 1968) and Whitworth College (BA '72 and Masters degrees). Choosing a career in education, he taught and coached for 42 years, at Shaw Middle School for eight years, followed by another 34 years at Shadle Park High School. Bob was a legend in Spokane as a competitive runner and longtime coach. A Spokesman-Review article on September 22, 2020 described his sports accomplishments, including his three mile Whitworth school record that still stands, and his coaching titles and awards, including a State 3A cross country championship and two runners up. He also coached volleyball, basketball, softball, and track. He was named GSL coach of the year three times and selected as state coach of the year in 2009. He was elected in 2017 to the Washington State Cross Country Coaches Assoc. Hall of Fame. Bob became "Rapid" at YMCA Camp Reed in 1971. Unlike most new counselors, he loved his camp name and insisted it be used by everyone from that point forward. His favorite summers were with kids, first at Camp Reed and then directing summer sports camps. Mr. Isitt loved being a teacher equally as much as coaching. He taught history and was chair of the Social Studies department at Shadle. He enjoyed every day in the classroom and would say to himself, "I GET to teach today." He loved the environment, the discussions, the laughter, the desire to gain knowledge and developing his students' thinking skills. Over the years he was privileged to serve many students. He was humbled to receive a Washington Teacher of the Year award in 1996. After retirement, he was active and influential with his social media postings to prompt discussion about current issues with friends and former students. He also dusted off his golf clubs and enjoyed many happy hours with friends on local golf courses and traveling to courses in Canada. Family was most important to Rapid. As a young man he dated or tried to date many, or maybe all of the girls he met. He finally found Karmen and announced their engagement before his friends even knew they were dating. With Karmen's love and support, they built a family that provided the kind of stability that he often felt he lacked growing up, though he had a loving mother and siblings. This stability, along with his belief in a caring God, helped Mr. Isitt provide compassion and support to his students. Rapid's most enjoyable times were being with his family just doing simple things. Camping trips in summer made up the bulk of their travels and provided treasured family memories. He was happy for his children when they left the nest but cried for days when they departed. His favorite Bible verse: Mark 9:24 "Lord, I believe. Help me with my unbelief." He believed but never stopped asking questions. Those who knew Rapid's love for politics would have no difficulty imagining him in an impassioned conversation with God saying: "I mean no disrespect, but really? Really? You call me home BEFORE the most important Presidential Election of my lifetime??" Politics held a lifelong fascination for Rapid. It was one of many things that made him such a fun and interesting character. He will be greatly missed. Rapid is survived by wife Karmen, daughter Jordan Nichols (Sam), son Spencer, grandchildren Jubilee and Zion. Siblings Larry (Mary), Jim (Susan), Steve, Wayne Lindell (Judy), Connie Lindell, Bonnie Long (Lenny), nephews, nieces, and many friends. Memorial donations may be made to the YMCA for "Rapid Robert Camp Reed Scholarship Fund" or Life Center for "Rapid's Camp Fund" please add "Summer Camp" to memo line. A video will be posted later in October on the "Virtual Memorial for Rapid Robert Isitt" Facebook page and the YouTube channel "Remembering Rapid Robert Isitt".



