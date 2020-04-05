Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. DuBOIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DuBOIS, Robert J. 6-30-31 - 3-26-20 Robert was born in Waterville, Maine, to Elizabeth and George DuBois. As a child, Robert loved the outdoors; hunting and fishing were his favorite things to do. As a young child of 15, he worked as an ice delivery man. During his youth, he also worked as a logger sending logs down the river for the lumber mill. He started in the National Guard for a short while before joining the Marine Corps. He loved being a Marine. When he returned from Korea, he was sent to Cherry Point, North Carolina, where he met the love of his life, Helen Stokes, who was also a Marine. They married in January 1955. Robert was transferred to Parris Island, South Carolina, where he was a drill instructor, where his two children were born, William DuBois and Maureen Palmer. Robert retired from the Marine Corps in 1978 and moved to Spokane, where he went to work for the State of Washington and retired from the state after 16 years. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and son, William. He leaves behind his daughter Maureen Palmer (Jim Palmer); grandson J.D. Palmer, granddaughter Trisha Mello (Ken Mello), and great-grandson Jayson Mello.

DuBOIS, Robert J. 6-30-31 - 3-26-20 Robert was born in Waterville, Maine, to Elizabeth and George DuBois. As a child, Robert loved the outdoors; hunting and fishing were his favorite things to do. As a young child of 15, he worked as an ice delivery man. During his youth, he also worked as a logger sending logs down the river for the lumber mill. He started in the National Guard for a short while before joining the Marine Corps. He loved being a Marine. When he returned from Korea, he was sent to Cherry Point, North Carolina, where he met the love of his life, Helen Stokes, who was also a Marine. They married in January 1955. Robert was transferred to Parris Island, South Carolina, where he was a drill instructor, where his two children were born, William DuBois and Maureen Palmer. Robert retired from the Marine Corps in 1978 and moved to Spokane, where he went to work for the State of Washington and retired from the state after 16 years. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and son, William. He leaves behind his daughter Maureen Palmer (Jim Palmer); grandson J.D. Palmer, granddaughter Trisha Mello (Ken Mello), and great-grandson Jayson Mello. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close