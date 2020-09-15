1/1
Robert J. GELHAUS
GELHAUS, Robert J. (Age 78) October 17, 1941 - January 18, 2020 Robert J. Gelhaus, the son of Francis and Bonnie Gelhaus, passed away on January 18, 2020, at his home in San Francisco. He never married and had no children. He is survived by his younger brother, Larry, who currently resides in Redwood City, California. Bob was born in Missoula, Montana, and at a very young age moved with his parents to Spokane. He attended local schools and graduated from West Valley High School in 1959. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1963, and went on to earn his Bachelor of Law degree at Stanford University, where he was a law review editor and graduated in the top 10 percent of his class. After teaching at the Stanford Law School for a year, he went on to practice law in San Francisco and the Bay Area until his retirement in 2009. He also published law articles and materials. A funeral mass was held at St Dominic's Catholic Church in San Francisco on February 29, 2020, and he has been laid to rest with his parents in Dillon, Montana. A gathering of family and friends to remember Bob will be held at the family home in Millwood on September 16, commencing at 3:00 p.m.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
