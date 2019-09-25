Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. NACCARATO. View Sign Service Information Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services 423 W. 2nd Street Newport , WA 99156 (509)-447-3118 Send Flowers Obituary

NACCARATO, Robert J. February 10, 1926 - September 16, 2019 Robert was the son of Carl and Flora (Bossio) Naccarato. Robert had two Sister's Laura and Joann, Brother Kenneth. Robert was born and lived on the family homestead on the Settlement. In 1933 Robert's father Carl died and the family was taken in by his grandfather Charles. In 1940, Flora married Marion "Teddy" Naccarato and moved the family to Jackson Street in Priest River, the family was still expected to work on the farm. Robert attended Elementary Grades at the Italian Settlement School from 1933 to 1939. Then went to school in Priest River Jr. High and Sr. High in 1939 to 1944. He was proud to be a part of his high school basketball team that was the first to make it to the State Tournament, 25 years later his son was part of the next basketball team that made it to State. On December 11, 1948, he married Mary Lou Ballou, and had four children: Michael, Candace, Shelley and Carla. Robert started working for Diamond Match Mill of Oldtown in 1944 till 1948. From 1948 to 1949, he was enlisted in the Army and was in the National Guard for six years. After his discharge, he went to work for Art Naccarato Logging where he spent the next 17 years hooking, sawing, and operating a jammer for various employers. He was a lifetime parishioner of St. Catherine's Catholic Church which he helped to build with his dad, uncles, and cousins. In 1959, he became a founding member of the Knights of Columbus, he held the positions of Treasurer, District Director and Grand Knight and Lifetime Member. In 1967, Robert was hired as a heavy equipment operator for Bonner County District 2 and in 1979 he was appointed to be the Foreman of the Road and Bridge Crew. His favorite part of the twenty one years of service was running the grader, "because people were glad to see you". Robert retired in 1988 to his small Hereford cattle ranch and became a partner with his brother in the Settlement. Robert was a proud member of the Idaho Cattlemen's Association. Dad and Mom were big supporters of Bonner County 4-H and FFA programs that their children and grandchildren were involved in. Robert was a Barn Superintendent for the Bonner County Fair. Dad and Mom were strong advocates for the local community activities. They were supporters of sport programs. He was a coach-director of the Knights of Columbus basketball program, and other youth programs. Dad and Mom attended every home and away games played by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They also provided a scholarship fund to Priest River Lamanna High graduates to a college of the student's choice. He was also a long-time season ticket holder for the Gonzaga Women's and Men's basketball teams. A highlight of his life what when he had the opportunity to see the Green Bay Packers play in Spokane since he was a staunch fan. Robert became the go to historian of the Priest River area about his Italian family heritage and of the logging community. Robert passed away September 16, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 63 years, Mary Lou, sister Laura and brother Kenneth. He is survived by his sister Joann Kruger, son Michael (Evelyn) Naccarato, daughters Candace (Darrell) Turner, Shelly (David) Brooks, and Carla (Jerry) Sinclair as well as nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Two surviving sisters-in-law Ann Naccarato and Gloria Cozart, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services by Sherman-Campbell will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Priest River at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Priest River Event Center on Highway 2. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Bonner General Hospice and Italian Settlement School House Fund, or any memorial of your choice.

