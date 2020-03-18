Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. PREMUS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PREMUS, Robert J. (Age 86) April 16, 1933 - March 14, 2020 Robert J. Premus, Spokane, Washington, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Fairwood retirement community. Robert was born April 16, 1933, in Chicago Illinois, the son of Peter and Nellie Premus. He was raised in Chicago, Illinois where he enjoyed athletics of all kinds. A Pastor for the Church of the Nazarene, Robert had a long career in ministry. His gift for sharing the good news is legendary. His booming voice could be heard for miles from the pulpit. He enjoyed participating in and watching all sports, especially the Chicago "Cubbies." Robert loved his family. Survivors include his three children, Paul Premus (Sara), Rebecca Premus, and Eddie Premus. He is also survived by his step-children, Vicki Wintersteen (Frank), Stephanie Nelson, and Athena Peterson; five grandchildren, Angeliki Hibbard (Kent), Sophia and Luke Pirie, Isaac and Nicole Premus; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Kate Hibbard. Preceded in death by his parents, grandson Nick Wintersteen and the love of his life Sophia. His greatest dream of heaven is a loving reunion with Jesus first then his late wife Sophia. He couldn't wait to see her. The family would like to thank all the care, clerical and nursing staff who skillfully cared for Robert during his most vulnerable time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: First Church of the Nazarene. Memorial service to be at a later date due to current public gathering restrictions.

PREMUS, Robert J. (Age 86) April 16, 1933 - March 14, 2020 Robert J. Premus, Spokane, Washington, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Fairwood retirement community. Robert was born April 16, 1933, in Chicago Illinois, the son of Peter and Nellie Premus. He was raised in Chicago, Illinois where he enjoyed athletics of all kinds. A Pastor for the Church of the Nazarene, Robert had a long career in ministry. His gift for sharing the good news is legendary. His booming voice could be heard for miles from the pulpit. He enjoyed participating in and watching all sports, especially the Chicago "Cubbies." Robert loved his family. Survivors include his three children, Paul Premus (Sara), Rebecca Premus, and Eddie Premus. He is also survived by his step-children, Vicki Wintersteen (Frank), Stephanie Nelson, and Athena Peterson; five grandchildren, Angeliki Hibbard (Kent), Sophia and Luke Pirie, Isaac and Nicole Premus; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Kate Hibbard. Preceded in death by his parents, grandson Nick Wintersteen and the love of his life Sophia. His greatest dream of heaven is a loving reunion with Jesus first then his late wife Sophia. He couldn't wait to see her. The family would like to thank all the care, clerical and nursing staff who skillfully cared for Robert during his most vulnerable time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: First Church of the Nazarene. Memorial service to be at a later date due to current public gathering restrictions. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close