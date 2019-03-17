Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert James "Bob" JONES. View Sign

JONES, Robert James "Bob" (Age 86) Robert "Bob" James Jones was born February 9th 1933 in Monongahela, Penn-sylvania, and passed away Monday, March 11th, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. He was 86 years old. He moved to the Spokane area in late 1944 when he was 11. He married Louella Mae Eldridge on October 29th 1955. They celebrated 63 and a half years of marriage. Bob served in the

JONES, Robert James "Bob" (Age 86) Robert "Bob" James Jones was born February 9th 1933 in Monongahela, Penn-sylvania, and passed away Monday, March 11th, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. He was 86 years old. He moved to the Spokane area in late 1944 when he was 11. He married Louella Mae Eldridge on October 29th 1955. They celebrated 63 and a half years of marriage. Bob served in the US Navy in the Pacific, where he was a Seabee at Kwajalein Nuclear Test Site in the Marshall Islands. His job involved the operation of heavy machinery which he continued after being discharged. This atoll is where his love of dogs began, and he has had a dog by his side ever since. He was one of the construction workers that helped build the US Pavlion at Riverfront Park, operating the crane that raised the main support. He also worked at Grand Coulee Dam during the construction of the third powerhouse and later at Chief Joeseph Dam. He also worked on Interstate 90 on Sunset Hill and the Latah Creek railroad bridge. Bob worked at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation for 10 years as a heavy equipment maintenance technician before retiring. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He raised honey bees, sheep, cattle, and chickens. He is survived by his wife and children; Vicki, Patti, Robert Jr., Luanne, Ray, and William E.; 44 grandchildren, great-grandchilcdren, and great-great-grandchildren. Bob once was asked, "if anyone asks how I want to be remembered, please say this about me." His answer was simply, "I love my wife and kids." He will be laid to rest Friday, April 12 2019 at 1:30PM at Washington State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Robert's name to SpokAnimal at 710 N. Napa St.. Spokane, WA 99202 or www.spokanimal.org Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close