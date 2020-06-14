Robert John "Bob" ABEL
ABEL, Robert John "Bob" (Age 81) Robert (Bob) John Abel, 81, of Medical Lake, WA passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, surrounded in love by his children. Bob spent his formative years in Spokane and attended St. Patrick Catholic School, where he met several of his lifelong friends who still gather once a month. He was a proud member of the Coast Guard before marrying Dorothy O'Connor in 1971. He worked for Diamond Drilling, which took him all over the Pacific Northwest, the Bureau of Reclamation at Grand Coulee Dam, and retired from the National Park Service in 2001. Bob was known for his jovial nature and his mustached smile. He loved having coffee at Zip's with his friends, reading, and watching Gonzaga basketball. Anyone interacting with him rarely walked away without a smile or chuckle. Bob is survived by his children Tony, Chris, Beth Toulou, and Theresa Dunnington; and his five grandchildren Emily, Megan, Brock, Jordan, and Logan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Parks Foundation. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
