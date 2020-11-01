GARIEPY, Dr. Robert Joseph, Jr. "Bob" Dr. Robert Joseph "Bob" Gariepy, Jr. passed peacefully into Heaven on the afternoon of October 19, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving children. Bob was born in Missoula, MT on March 10, 1934. Bob attended Gonzaga High School, then Gonzaga University. He obtained his PhD in Classical Studies from the University of Washington before going on to teach at Rogers High School. Bob then became a professor at Gonzaga University and Eastern Washington University, where he was the Dean of the Honors Program. He retired Professor Emeritus from EWU and is still warmly remembered by both faculty and students. In addition to scholarship, Bob was an active member in the local arts with a particular love for theater. He was involved with a number of theatre groups, namely Spokane Civic Theater, Spokane Children's Theater, and Ignite! Community Theater. He was also an avid runner, enjoying many years with the Bloomsday Road Runners Club. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert, Sr. and Laila Gariepy. He was also preceded by his daughters Denise Gariepy and Lynnette Uhl, and his grandson Steven Dryden. He is survived by his siblings Dennis Gariepy and Crystal Oneill, and by his children Michele Dryden, Robert III, and Charles Gariepy, as well as by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, an inspiration to his students, and a memorable bard to the theater. He was also an honorably discharged Army veteran, who served proudly in the Panama Canal Zone. Memorial services will be held in Spokane. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family are permitted to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Ignite! Community Theater, an organization near and dear to Bob's heart. igniteonbroadway.org
, 509-795-0004, or igniteonbroadway@gmail.com.