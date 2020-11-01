1/3
Dr. Robert Joseph "Bob" GARIEPY Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARIEPY, Dr. Robert Joseph, Jr. "Bob" Dr. Robert Joseph "Bob" Gariepy, Jr. passed peacefully into Heaven on the afternoon of October 19, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving children. Bob was born in Missoula, MT on March 10, 1934. Bob attended Gonzaga High School, then Gonzaga University. He obtained his PhD in Classical Studies from the University of Washington before going on to teach at Rogers High School. Bob then became a professor at Gonzaga University and Eastern Washington University, where he was the Dean of the Honors Program. He retired Professor Emeritus from EWU and is still warmly remembered by both faculty and students. In addition to scholarship, Bob was an active member in the local arts with a particular love for theater. He was involved with a number of theatre groups, namely Spokane Civic Theater, Spokane Children's Theater, and Ignite! Community Theater. He was also an avid runner, enjoying many years with the Bloomsday Road Runners Club. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert, Sr. and Laila Gariepy. He was also preceded by his daughters Denise Gariepy and Lynnette Uhl, and his grandson Steven Dryden. He is survived by his siblings Dennis Gariepy and Crystal Oneill, and by his children Michele Dryden, Robert III, and Charles Gariepy, as well as by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, an inspiration to his students, and a memorable bard to the theater. He was also an honorably discharged Army veteran, who served proudly in the Panama Canal Zone. Memorial services will be held in Spokane. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family are permitted to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Ignite! Community Theater, an organization near and dear to Bob's heart. igniteonbroadway.org, 509-795-0004, or igniteonbroadway@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved