KESTELL, Robert Joseph "Bob" (Age 63) God called Bob, one of his most beautiful souls home unexpectedly on November 16, 2020 at age 63. Bob was born to Monte J. and Mary G. Kestell on May 23, 1957 and raised in Spokane, WA. He attended Our Lady of Fatima Elementary 1963 to 1971, Ferris High School class of 1975, and Washington State University graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. After college Bob moved to western Washington residing in Auburn and worked for the United States Postal Service for 34 years before retiring in 2017. Bob loved family gatherings, traveling, golf and darts as well as his Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and of course the Seattle Mariners. At 5' 2" what Bob lacked in stature he made up for with a heart the size of Texas. (Another place he liked to visit was San Antonio). Preceded in death by his father Monte and mother Mary, Bob is survived by his daughter Amber, previous wife Cynthia, brother Jack Kestell and his wife Denise, sisters Barb Carson, Kathy Canwell and her husband Marshall, numerous nieces and nephews, close cousins and friends who will all MISS HIM DEARLY. Bob was a wonderful Father, Brother, Uncle, and Loyal Friend to all who knew him. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a viewing from 4:00 to 7:00 pm followed by a private Rosary on December 3, 2020 . A private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral on Friday, December 4th at 10:00 am. Services will be streamed. Arrangements have been entrusted to



