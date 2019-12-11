|
LUCAS, Robert Joseph "Bob" (Age 60) Robert Joseph "Bob" Lucas, 60 passed away on December 8, 2019 at his home in Spokane. He was born in Spokane May 10, 1959 to Bob and Bernie Lucas. He was the sixth of seven children and the first son. Bob graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1977 and earned his AA degree from Spokane Community College in Cardiovascular Technology. He continued his education in Cardio Pulmonary Electrophysiology. He had been employed by several hospitals during his career. Bob married his high school sweetheart Diana Migaki Lucas on December 22, 1994. Together, Bob and Diana enjoyed huckleberry picking and the beach at Ocean Shores. Bob enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, and was a wood craftsman who made many pieces of furniture for their home. Bob is survived by his siblings Theresa Ketchum, Spokane; Molly King, Spokane; Kay Lucas, Salem, Oregon; Nancy Schmitz (Dave), Kennewick; and Peggy Trepanier (Ted) Olympia and George Lucas, Usk, WA. He is also survived by his step-children in Colorado, Courtney Imes and Colin and Darci Imes and their two sons. He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and two grandnieces. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Diana and his parents Bob and Bernie Lucas. A memorial gathering will be held for Bob's family and friends at Twigs, 4320 S. Regal (upstairs) on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11AM to 3PM. Donations in Bob's name may be made to Catholic Charities, , or the . Please visit Bob's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 11, 2019