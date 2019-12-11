Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LUCAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph "Bob" LUCAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCAS, Robert Joseph "Bob" (Age 60) Robert Joseph "Bob" Lucas, 60 passed away on December 8, 2019 at his home in Spokane. He was born in Spokane May 10, 1959 to Bob and Bernie Lucas. He was the sixth of seven children and the first son. Bob graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1977 and earned his AA degree from Spokane Community College in Cardiovascular Technology. He continued his education in Cardio Pulmonary Electrophysiology. He had been employed by several hospitals during his career. Bob married his high school sweetheart Diana Migaki Lucas on December 22, 1994. Together, Bob and Diana enjoyed huckleberry picking and the beach at Ocean Shores. Bob enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, and was a wood craftsman who made many pieces of furniture for their home. Bob is survived by his siblings Theresa Ketchum, Spokane; Molly King, Spokane; Kay Lucas, Salem, Oregon; Nancy Schmitz (Dave), Kennewick; and Peggy Trepanier (Ted) Olympia and George Lucas, Usk, WA. He is also survived by his step-children in Colorado, Courtney Imes and Colin and Darci Imes and their two sons. He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and two grandnieces. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Diana and his parents Bob and Bernie Lucas. A memorial gathering will be held for Bob's family and friends at Twigs, 4320 S. Regal (upstairs) on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11AM to 3PM. Donations in Bob's name may be made to Catholic Charities, , or the . Please visit Bob's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
Download Now