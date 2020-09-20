KUESTERMAN, Robert Robert Kuesterman, son of the late Irma and Frank Kuesterman, died of cancer September 13, 2020 in West Valley City, UT. He was born and raised in Spokane, WA, graduating from Shadle Park High School and Gonzaga University. He spent the bulk of his career working the night shift for the Salt Lake City, UT, Associated Press bureau. His wife Kathryn, whom he married in 1972, predeceased him in 2012. Bob is survived by his two children, Carina (Toby Dillon), of Tooele, UT, and Lyra (Jesse Fields), of Humptulips, WA, and seven grandchildren, Jefferson, Cendan, Dorian, Lilian, and Eowyn Dillon and Awen and Inyan Fields. Bob requested no services. The charities he supported include Kiva, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and Friends of MS.



