1/
Robert KUESTERMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUESTERMAN, Robert Robert Kuesterman, son of the late Irma and Frank Kuesterman, died of cancer September 13, 2020 in West Valley City, UT. He was born and raised in Spokane, WA, graduating from Shadle Park High School and Gonzaga University. He spent the bulk of his career working the night shift for the Salt Lake City, UT, Associated Press bureau. His wife Kathryn, whom he married in 1972, predeceased him in 2012. Bob is survived by his two children, Carina (Toby Dillon), of Tooele, UT, and Lyra (Jesse Fields), of Humptulips, WA, and seven grandchildren, Jefferson, Cendan, Dorian, Lilian, and Eowyn Dillon and Awen and Inyan Fields. Bob requested no services. The charities he supported include Kiva, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and Friends of MS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved