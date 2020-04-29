Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" "R.L" SHANKLIN. View Sign Service Information Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services 423 W. 2nd Street Newport , WA 99156 (509)-447-3118 Send Flowers Obituary

SHANKLIN, Robert L. "Bob" Newport, WA Robert L. (R.L. or Bob) Shanklin passed away at home on April 18, 2020 at the age of 85 of natural causes with his family at his bedside. Mr. Shanklin was born May 11, 1934 in Missoula, MT to Roy and Evelyn Shanklin of Drummond, MT. He grew up and attended school in Drummond, graduating high school in 1952. He started his railroad career upon graduation with the Milwaukee Railroad as a section laborer working the Rocky Mountain Division out of Drummond. He worked his way up from laborer to B & B Carpenter and B & B Foreman through 1956. From Sept. of 1956 to June of 1958 he served with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, KY. Upon discharge from the Army, he returned to Deer Lodge, Montana to resume working for the Milwaukee Railroad as B & B foreman through 1959. From Deer Lodge he went to work for the Washington Division of the Milwaukee Road until the Milwaukee filed for bankruptcy. From October 1980 to May of 1985 he worked for Seattle North Coast Railroad as a Track & Structural Engineer and finally as Superintendent. SNC Railroad went bankrupt, and he then took the position as Operations Manager for the Pend Oreille Valley Railroad in Newport, WA. He "retired" in 1996, but the railroad was in his blood, he continued his retirement years as a consultant for many of the railroads in Washington, Idaho and Montana doing bridge inspections and advising of repairs that needed to be done. In 2000, he filed and ran for Port Commissioner and was elected to his first 6-year term and spent 20 years as an elected official that oversees the operation of the railroad. Bob was a member of the North Pend Oreille Valley Lions Club starting in 1997 to present working tirelessly keeping the excursion train rides running. He received many recognition awards for his continued service to the community. Lion of the Year, District Governor's Appreciation award, Jim Wilson award, an award for Outstanding Service in District 19E. In 2013, he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship award. Bob was a Board Member of the Pend Oreille County Economic Development Council since 2000 and the Pend Oreille County Hotel/Motel Tax Advisory Board since 2005. He was a member of the North American Railcar Operators Assoc, and a board member of Pacific Railcar Operators. (The national and regional motor car clubs that promote safe operation of the railcars as a hobby). He volunteered beginning in 1996 with Habitat for Humanity in Pend Oreille County and helped build the first five Habitat homes in Newport and Cusick in his spare time. Bob was married in 1956 to Virginia Nurse. They had four children, Lovina Lee, Wendy Lynn, Robert Wayne, and Kevin James. Virginia passed away in August of 1981 after 25 years of marriage. He met and married Viola Taylor in 1985. He helped raise his second family that includes William R. Taylor, Candi J. Garrett, Terry G. Taylor, Tami J. Smith , and Tracey A. Feniello as if they were his own. Bob was preceded in death by both his parents, two brothers, Donaldand Irvin (Pete), and one son Robert W. He is survived by his wife Viola (Vi), the above named 8 children, 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren who all loved him dearly. Per Bob's request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to either The North Pend Oreille Valley Lions Club, P O Box 181 Ione, WA 99139 or to Hospice of Spokane P O Box 2215 Spokane, WA 99210-2215 Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 29, 2020

