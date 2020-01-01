Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Rob" DEUCHLER Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEUCHLER, Robert L., Jr. "Rob" (Age 68) 1951 - 2019 Rob Deuchler is keeping an eye on the heavenly campfire and having a second cup of coffee. He's telling the guy next to him about his favorite episodes of The Simpsons. Rob died at his Spokane home on December 24, 2019 at the age of 68. A devoted father and a hearty friend, Rob was known for his amazing memory and an instinct for making the perfect pithy comic remark in any situation. To his many friends and family members, Rob was the ultimate happy camper. He loved camping, reading, and drinking coffee. He relished combining all three activities, at any season of the year. He was born March 11, 1951, in Aurora, Ill., the son of Shirley and Robert L. Deuchler. He spent most of his younger years growing up in the Chicago suburbs. He earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. One of his first jobs after graduation was as nature director for a children's services program in Racine, WI. Rob moved out to the Pacific Northwest in 1978 and over the next four decades spent long hours hiking, telling stories, camping and enjoying favorite destinations, such as Reeder Bay on Priest Lake, Jerry Johnson Hot Springs, the Grandview Lodge, and the Grove of Ancient Cedars, near Granite Falls in North Idaho. While working as a counselor at the Antonian School in Cheney, Rob met Peg Hopkins, and they married in 1980. They had two sons, Robbie, born in 1983 and Jefferson, born in 1987. From 1981 until retiring in 2010, Rob worked as a social worker for Spokane County's Supportive Living Program. He took great pride in finding housing for Spokane residents with special needs and helping his clients feel more in control of their lives. Rob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Peg; son Jeff, of San Diego; brother Thomas Deuchler, of Baraboo, WI.; and sister Jenny Hopper, of Atlanta, Georgia. His family will host a life celebration this coming summer along the North Fork, another or Rob's favorite camping hangouts.

