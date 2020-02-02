Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Robert L. Robert L. Johnson passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Bob was born in Spokane, Washington on February 23, 1929 to Signe and Gustav Johnson who had immigrated from Sweden. In 1946, Bob graduated from High School in Spokane, then proudly enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for six years. Bob settled in Southern California where he met his first wife Juanita Borg with whom he had three sons. Bob later married Barbara Sue Harris and they remained together for 48 1/2 years until his death. The couple resided in Fullerton, California. Bob attended Whitworth College in Spokane then graduated from California State University, Fullerton. Upon graduation, he worked in the aerospace and computer industries for 40 years as the Director of Contracts and International Trade. He participated in several international trade associations as an Officer. Bob shared his expertise with others by conducting various trade seminars, teaching college classes and writing bylaws for many organizations. He was an expert on parliamentary procedure and received the highest award in Toastmasters. He also co-authored a book entitled U.S. Export Controls in the United States. Bob was a staunch American patriot and also had a profound pride in his Swedish heritage. He was respected for his unshakable integrity and enjoyed for his dry humor, wit, and wisdom. He was a loyal fan of Southern California sports teams and stayed physically fit. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Signe Barbara (Soderlund) Johnson originally from Härnösand, Sweden and Carl Gustav (Karlsson) Johnson originally from Värnamo, Sweden, as well as his sister Bernice Barbara Tallquist of Bellevue, Washington. Bob is survived by his wife Barbara Sue; his three sons Paul, Craig and Brad; his daughter-in-law Jill; his three grandchildren Kyle Johnson, Nolan Johnson, Bailey Weiss, step-grandson Andrew Thorne; and one great-granddaughter Harper Grace Johnson. His Memorial Service will be held in Fullerton at Loma Vista Memorial Park on Monday, February 10th at 11:00am. Attendees may wish to honor Bob by wearing America's patriotic colors, red, white and blue. A reception will follow. In Bob's memory, donations may be made to "Friends of Jazz" - who provide college music scholarships at P.O. Box 5671 Fullerton, CA 92838.

JOHNSON, Robert L. Robert L. Johnson passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Bob was born in Spokane, Washington on February 23, 1929 to Signe and Gustav Johnson who had immigrated from Sweden. In 1946, Bob graduated from High School in Spokane, then proudly enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for six years. Bob settled in Southern California where he met his first wife Juanita Borg with whom he had three sons. Bob later married Barbara Sue Harris and they remained together for 48 1/2 years until his death. The couple resided in Fullerton, California. Bob attended Whitworth College in Spokane then graduated from California State University, Fullerton. Upon graduation, he worked in the aerospace and computer industries for 40 years as the Director of Contracts and International Trade. He participated in several international trade associations as an Officer. Bob shared his expertise with others by conducting various trade seminars, teaching college classes and writing bylaws for many organizations. He was an expert on parliamentary procedure and received the highest award in Toastmasters. He also co-authored a book entitled U.S. Export Controls in the United States. Bob was a staunch American patriot and also had a profound pride in his Swedish heritage. He was respected for his unshakable integrity and enjoyed for his dry humor, wit, and wisdom. He was a loyal fan of Southern California sports teams and stayed physically fit. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Signe Barbara (Soderlund) Johnson originally from Härnösand, Sweden and Carl Gustav (Karlsson) Johnson originally from Värnamo, Sweden, as well as his sister Bernice Barbara Tallquist of Bellevue, Washington. Bob is survived by his wife Barbara Sue; his three sons Paul, Craig and Brad; his daughter-in-law Jill; his three grandchildren Kyle Johnson, Nolan Johnson, Bailey Weiss, step-grandson Andrew Thorne; and one great-granddaughter Harper Grace Johnson. His Memorial Service will be held in Fullerton at Loma Vista Memorial Park on Monday, February 10th at 11:00am. Attendees may wish to honor Bob by wearing America's patriotic colors, red, white and blue. A reception will follow. In Bob's memory, donations may be made to "Friends of Jazz" - who provide college music scholarships at P.O. Box 5671 Fullerton, CA 92838. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close