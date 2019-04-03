Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" SHERMAN. View Sign

SHERMAN, Robert L. (USAF Ret.) Robert L. Sherman went to be with our Savior Jesus March 17th in Spokane Washington after a battle with cancer. Bob is in our hearts and memories as a husband, dad, grandfather, teacher and friend. He had many hobbies and loved the outdoors fishing, hunting, gold panning, golfing camping, traveling, rock- hounding and collector of many things. Bob was a carpenter, builder, mechanic and a boom operator for the USAF, these were some of his many talents. Bob was the youngest of 12 kids born to Walter and Emma Sherman in Brookville, Pennsylvania in 1934. He lived a good childhood helping on the family farm while his dad Walter worked as a machinist in the railway yards in Brookville Pennsylvania in the 1930's 40's 50's and his mother Emma ran the farm and made homemade bread and cooked and canned for the family needs. Bob joined the USAF in 1952 and went on to become a boom operator in the 92nd SAC Air Refueling Wing. While in the Air Force Bob met and married his wife Berta (Betty) Sherman and started a family with the oldest Elizabeth (Royce) Ficek, Robert, Dorothy (Wayne) Nicks, Clifford, and Richard being the youngest. He ultimately moved to and retiring from the USAF at Fairchild Air Force Base in the year of 1977. After retirement from the USAF Bob worked in private industry and for the City of Spokane street department, building maintenance department, bridge maintenance departments where he used his many talents to serve the public before retiring to move onto the fun stuff he liked to do. Bob is survived by his wife, three sons and one daughter; six grand- children and many great-grandchildren. The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 12th, 11:00a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 3327 S. Perry St., Spokane, WA.

