ROLLINS, Robert Lane Robert "Bob" Lane Rollins, born on January 28, 1936, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, he will be missed by all. Born in Pe Ell, WA, Bob enjoyed a full childhood, filled with fishing (occasionally ditch- ing school to go!) and basketball. Bob graduated from Pe Ell High School with honors and enlisted in the Air Force, getting stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, WA. In the fall of 1956, a simple trip to the movies would lead to Bob meeting the woman who would become the love of his life, Marilyn Moylan. Bob and Marilyn were married September 21, 1957 in Spokane. Married for 62 years, they lived most of their life in Spokane, followed by nine years in Gilbert, AZ, and three years in Pullman, WA, where Marilyn still resides. After leaving the Air Force, Bob worked a variety of jobs, including Roundup Grocery Company. Bob continued to enjoy fishing for his entire life, and made many lifelong friends along the way. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Walter, and siblings Butch, Danny, Gerri, and Gene. Bob is survived by wife Marilyn; children Robin (Mike) Nelsen, Bob (Mary Ann) Rollins, and Ronda (Brian) Snyder; grandchildren RaChelle (Justin) Gruenberg, Cassie (Aron) Lum, Randi Nelsen, Catherine Snyder, Samantha Snyder, and Shannon Snyder; and five great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by siblings Sister Jeanne Rollins, Carolyn (John) Folden, Sue (Ken) Rollins, Gregory (Judi) Haller, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

