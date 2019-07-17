Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee "Bob" BEAL Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEAL, Robert Lee, Jr. "Bob" January 18th, 1949- July 4th, 2019 At sunrise on July 4th, 2019 our beloved Bobby passed away from Glioblastoma brain cancer, which he battled fiercely for seven months. As promised, Bob wasn't alone when he passed. It was an honor and privilege for his wife Renee and his daughter Aly to hold Bob when he took his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven. Bob's life was well lived. At a young age, he envisioned what he wanted, never wavering from doing and giving his best and went on to create a notable career in the fuel business. Bob's family, friends, employees and colleagues remember him as a sharp dressing, humble gentleman and innovator whose sense of humor was unmatched. He was a practical joker and never missed the chance at scaring you when you were least expecting it. Bobby was also a perfectionist and could build and fix anything. Everyone knew of his love for cars, boats, watches, and his snow bike. Bob was an avid Coug and Zag fan and never missed a game. His favorite saying was, 'well, if they could play this game again tomorrow, they would win!' Bob is survived by a large, loving family and countless friends who will miss him beyond words. He will continue to be admired, respected and loved dearly by many. We wish to extend a special thank you to Dr. Zachary Guss and the entire staff at Cancer Care Northwest as well as Hospice House North for their loving care of Bobby. A 'Celebration of Life' honoring Bobby will be held on July 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Chapel (511 West Hastings Road, Spokane, WA 99218). In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made in Bob's memory to Hospice House North (P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210).

BEAL, Robert Lee, Jr. "Bob" January 18th, 1949- July 4th, 2019 At sunrise on July 4th, 2019 our beloved Bobby passed away from Glioblastoma brain cancer, which he battled fiercely for seven months. As promised, Bob wasn't alone when he passed. It was an honor and privilege for his wife Renee and his daughter Aly to hold Bob when he took his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven. Bob's life was well lived. At a young age, he envisioned what he wanted, never wavering from doing and giving his best and went on to create a notable career in the fuel business. Bob's family, friends, employees and colleagues remember him as a sharp dressing, humble gentleman and innovator whose sense of humor was unmatched. He was a practical joker and never missed the chance at scaring you when you were least expecting it. Bobby was also a perfectionist and could build and fix anything. Everyone knew of his love for cars, boats, watches, and his snow bike. Bob was an avid Coug and Zag fan and never missed a game. His favorite saying was, 'well, if they could play this game again tomorrow, they would win!' Bob is survived by a large, loving family and countless friends who will miss him beyond words. He will continue to be admired, respected and loved dearly by many. We wish to extend a special thank you to Dr. Zachary Guss and the entire staff at Cancer Care Northwest as well as Hospice House North for their loving care of Bobby. A 'Celebration of Life' honoring Bobby will be held on July 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Chapel (511 West Hastings Road, Spokane, WA 99218). In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made in Bob's memory to Hospice House North (P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210). Published in Spokesman-Review from July 17 to July 21, 2019

