HORTON, Robert Lee "Bob" (Age 62) Robert Lee "Bob" Horton returned to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 14, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on August 12, 1957 to Claudine Kimberling Osborne and Lee Royce Horton of Arkansas. Bob was an amazing man who loved his God, family and, as a Veteran, his country. He was an avid fisherman and sportsman who loved camping, fishing and hunting with his family. Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Vicki, daughter Samantha, sons Cory and Cody, step daughter Morgan Irwin and six grandchildren; also sister Cathy Creech, brothers Steven Horton and Timothy Horton and mother Claudine Osborne. Services will be held on September 28, 2019, 2:00pm at Valley Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 404 N. Argonne St., Spokane WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019