KIENZLE, Robert Lee (Age 92) July 6, 1928 - September 10, 2020 Robert "Bob" Lee Kienzle was born in Kensington, KS and was the son of Henry Franklin Kienzle and Lillian Leora Penney. His father died before he was born and his mother died of a stroke, when he was 10 years old. After living with an older brother and his wife, he moved out to Idaho about 1939. He lived with a sister, briefly, and then was raised by Harley Jones of Cambridge, ID. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army, Air Corps. on May 27, 1946 as a radio mechanic, being honorably discharged on May 16, 1949. On July 6, 1951, he married his buddy's sister, Carole J. Duncan in Payette, ID. Together they raised five children: Linda J. Cooper, Spokane, Teresa L. Smick (Alan) Spokane, Debora S. MacDonald (Ed Titus) Spokane, Gregory D. (Kimberly) Federal Way and Sean R., Spokane. Bob was recalled, to service, briefly from May 1, 1951 February 28, 1953. Leaving service, Bob attended the University of Idaho to be an architect and went to work for Gustav Albin (GA) Pehrson, in Spokane until 1968. He then went to work for Garceau Steel Structures, later named Garco Building Systems. He retired when he was 80 years old. On September 18, 2008, he lost the love of his life, Carole, after 57 years of marriage. Bob is preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers, John and Leroy, and five sisters, Edna, Ruth, Grace, Eleanor, and Virginia. He is survived by his five children, sisters-in-law, Sandy Duncan Rudd and Martha Kienzle, son in law, Dennis Cooper, four grandchildren, Kristen MacDonald, Andrea Peck (Caleb), Emily and Kyle Kienzle, two great-grandchildren, Rhett and Ryder Peck and loyal dog, Diesel. Due to the corona virus, there will not be a memorial at this time. We would love to hear any of your memories. If you want to send a card, please send it to: Kienzle Family c/o Teresa Smick, 816 W. Francis #106, Spokane, WA 99205. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in his name, to Spokane Preservation Advocates (P.O. Box 785, Spokane, WA 99210), Spokane Humane Society (6607 N. Havana St., Spokane, WA 99217), or a charity of your choice
.