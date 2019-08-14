KRICK, Robert Lee 82 Years Old April 25, 1937 - August 11, 2019 Robert Lee Krick (Bob) was born to Bill and Edith Krick on April 25, 1937 in Clayton, Washington. Bob Krick graduated from Deer Park High School Class of 1955. After graduation, he worked for Kaiser Aluminum before he completed an enlistment in the United States Air Force as a Military Policeman. No surprise, he was hired by the City of Spokane as a Spokane Police Officer. He retired from the Spokane Police Department in 1986. Concurrently, he worked the family farm raising beef cattle and haying. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Roberta Montague-Krick in 1997. He is survived by his younger sister Norma Jean Krick-Calmes; her children, and grandchildren; his four children Ken (Leann) Krick, Norman (Stephanie) Krick, and daughters Julie (Tony) Krick-Price, and Anna Krick-Trinkle. Blessed with 13 granddaughters and a grandson, Grandpa Bob actively participated in their lives. Grandpa Bob has 13 great-grandchildren and the 14th is due this coming February. The memorial will be held at Woodland Cemetery (5410 W. Monroe Rd., Deer Park, WA 99006) on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. To sign Robert's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com. DEER PARK'S LAUER FUNERAL HOME
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 14, 2019