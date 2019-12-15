REDMOND, Robert Leonard Robert Leonard Redmond passed away December 4, 2019 in Seattle, WA. He was born September 12, 1970 in Kelso, WA. He is survived by his wife Margaret Redmond, his children Stephen and Kaleb, his parents Harvey and Linda Redmond, and his brothers Randall and Ryan. A memorial service will be held at Hamblen Presbyterian Church in Spokane, WA on December 21, 2019 at 1PM. Donations can be made to your favorite local arts organization (such as Spokane Youth Symphony, Musicfest NW, Civic Theater).
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019