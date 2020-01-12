Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert LeRoy COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOK, Robert LeRoy (Age 86) Robert LeRoy Cook died peacefully at the Spokane Veterans Home on 21 December 2019, after a morning of playing bingo and enjoying the Scouts' visit. He was born on August 9th, 1933 in Murray, Utah to Mildred Leone and Amos LeRoy Cook. Bob was the middle child of three; his oldest sister was Janice and a younger is Karen. Though Bob was born in Utah, his family soon moved to Great Falls. Montana. He loved skiing in those rugged days of the rope tow, which was no problem for him. His other hobbies in those years were snowmobiling, playing the banjo and collecting beer signs. In later years with the onset of arthritis he enjoyed the casino, helping neighbors, family and friends. Shortly after graduating from Great Falls High School in 1951, Bob got his draft notice for the Korean War. He enlisted in the Air Force and was an airplane mechanic from 1952-1956. After Bob retired from the service, he went to work for Skaggs Drug Center in Spokane, WA. -There he met his wife of 51 years, Shirley, who had two children from a previous marriage, Denise and Rodney. Bob felt that helping to raise them was an amazing experience. He loved them so much and was proud of them both. Bob belonged to the , and at one point was a Post Commander. He also was a part of the American Citizens Encouraging Support (ACES). This was a group of people who would give troops a proper homecoming. Bob spent the last eight months of his life at the Spokane Veterans Home. He enjoyed the companionship of his fellow Veterans, and all the activities going on there. The family is so grateful for all the amazing people at the Veterans Home who gave him love, joy, entertainment and wonderful care. Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley, son Rod (Jana), daughter Denise, sister Karen, grandchildren Tiffany and Katie, great-grandchildren Jonas, Ellie, Porter and Sydney, plus many nieces and nephews. A memorial to honor Bob's life will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA. A celebration of his life will follow at the Windsor Grange, 4417 S. Assembly Road, Spokane, WA.

COOK, Robert LeRoy (Age 86) Robert LeRoy Cook died peacefully at the Spokane Veterans Home on 21 December 2019, after a morning of playing bingo and enjoying the Scouts' visit. He was born on August 9th, 1933 in Murray, Utah to Mildred Leone and Amos LeRoy Cook. Bob was the middle child of three; his oldest sister was Janice and a younger is Karen. Though Bob was born in Utah, his family soon moved to Great Falls. Montana. He loved skiing in those rugged days of the rope tow, which was no problem for him. His other hobbies in those years were snowmobiling, playing the banjo and collecting beer signs. In later years with the onset of arthritis he enjoyed the casino, helping neighbors, family and friends. Shortly after graduating from Great Falls High School in 1951, Bob got his draft notice for the Korean War. He enlisted in the Air Force and was an airplane mechanic from 1952-1956. After Bob retired from the service, he went to work for Skaggs Drug Center in Spokane, WA. -There he met his wife of 51 years, Shirley, who had two children from a previous marriage, Denise and Rodney. Bob felt that helping to raise them was an amazing experience. He loved them so much and was proud of them both. Bob belonged to the , and at one point was a Post Commander. He also was a part of the American Citizens Encouraging Support (ACES). This was a group of people who would give troops a proper homecoming. Bob spent the last eight months of his life at the Spokane Veterans Home. He enjoyed the companionship of his fellow Veterans, and all the activities going on there. The family is so grateful for all the amazing people at the Veterans Home who gave him love, joy, entertainment and wonderful care. Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley, son Rod (Jana), daughter Denise, sister Karen, grandchildren Tiffany and Katie, great-grandchildren Jonas, Ellie, Porter and Sydney, plus many nieces and nephews. A memorial to honor Bob's life will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA. A celebration of his life will follow at the Windsor Grange, 4417 S. Assembly Road, Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.