HAINLINE, Robert Leroy Sr. (Age 93) Robert Leroy Hainline Sr. (Bob), age 93, of Spokane, Washington, joined the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from natural causes. Robert was born in Blue Island, Illinois, March 23, 1927 to Harry and Gertrude Hainline. He had three siblings, Dorothy Christianson, Marlene Davidson, and Shirley Borger. Robert was married to Peggy Smith on December 31, 1964. They were married for 30 years before Peggy passed away. Robert worked and met wife Peggy at Kaiser Aluminum where they both retired. Robert worked in the 4 Hi, PT Lab among other jobs; he worked for Kaiser for a total of 37 years. Upon moving from the Chicago area to the Northwest, he farmed with his family and even built the log house and barns that still stand today. He loved his Chicago Cubs, Bears, Seahawks, Mariners, and Gonzaga basketball. He loved to cook for his family and was an expert candy maker, particularly his famous fudge and peanut brittle. He loved reading many books such as Westerns and he loved doing crossword puzzles. He was a very generous man who always put others before himself. He liked going to watch his grandchildren play their respective sports. He made a positive impact upon everyone he met. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gertrude Hainline; his sisters, Dorothy and Shirley; and his wife, Peggy Hainline. He is survived by his children, Robert Hainline Jr. and James Michael Hainline; his grandchildren, Isaiah, Zach, Robert III, Elijah, Abigail, and Kyanna Hainline; his sister, Marlene Davidson, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Horizon Hospice of Spokane.



