RYNO, Robert Leroy (Age 82) Robert Leroy Ryno (Bob) born June 27, 1936 in Valley Center, Kansas passed away at Sacred Heart April 10, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Bob was a retired truck driver, armature and ham radio operator, musician and big band director. He also was involved in the charity group Day Out For The Blind, donating his time to the community. Survived by his spouse Evelyn; children Renee, Kevin and Sherie; grandchildren Amanda, Mac, Josh, Emily, Luke and Chloe. At his request there will be no public service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Leroy "Bob" RYNO.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019