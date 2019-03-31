Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lynn "Poppy" CAMPBELL. View Sign

CAMPBELL, Robert Lynn "Poppy" (Age 88) Robert Lynn "Poppy" Campbell left us on March 14, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Grace Joyce Campbell, three Sons; Wayne (Robin) Campbell, Mark Campbell, and Scott (Julie) Campbell, six grandchildren; Laura, Scott, Ryan, Kelli, and Morgan Campbell and Holly (Tom) Suwanmaneedang, and five great-grandchildren; Tammya, and Teagan Campbell and Jasmine, Jamison, Madison "Maddy" Suwanmaneedang who he loved with all of his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Campbell. Bob was born in Big Timber, Montana on June 1, 1930 in a house on the Boulder River where his father George Oliver Campbell homesteaded. He moved to Pullman, Washington with his mother Della Prell Campbell where he attended high school and then college at Washington State University. Bob was a member of Lambda Chi fraternity and was a track and field athlete for WSU. Poppy was a lifelong, diehard Cougar fan. He never missed a chance to watch a game and cheer them on. He enrolled in the ROTC program while attending WSU and joined the Air Force after earning his degree in English. He was a proud veteran all of his life. The Air Force took Bob overseas to Europe where he met and married Grace Joyce Jones in Liverpool, England on November 19, 1955. They traveled back across the Atlantic Ocean to begin their life together in Montana. Although they moved around the Pacific Northwest to follow Bob's career, Bob was always a Montana boy at heart. He sold commercial insurance during his entire career, and his amazing people skills allowed Bob to flourish in his profession. He was passionate about indoor and outdoor sports, playing racquetball until he was 82 years old. Bob's greatest passion was always his family and friends. Robert Lynn Campbell possessed the heart of a giant and the kindness and generosity of an angel. He was truly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held on April 13, at 11:00, at Pines Cemetery Chapel, 12116 East 16th Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Donations in Poppy's memory may be made to the , 1403 South Grand Blvd., Suite 2025, Spokane, WA 99203.

