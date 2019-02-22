Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. "Bob" GILES. View Sign

GILES, Robert M. Much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Robert "Bob" M. Giles, born August 18, 1953 in Kalispell, MT to Burt and Marion Giles, passed away February 19, 2019 at his home in Spokane. Bob spent the first 10 years of his life in Whitefish, MT before moving to Spokane in 1963. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1971. His career took him to Bellevue, WA where he eventually began driving for Metro Transit. Finding his way back to Spokane, he continued driving with STA until he began driving motor coach. After many years of driving, dispatching and operating he eventually became co-owner of Alpha Omega Tours & Charters. He is survived by his wife Cindy of 12 years, his two brothers Dennis (Kathy) and Don (Lori), his uncle John (Cheri), his children: Doug, Jeremy*, Adrienne, Robby*, Rebecca, Brian, Rob, Richard, Alice and Bill, numerous nieces and nephews, his first wife Linda, his second wife Shirley* and 14 grandchildren that he loved more than anything in the world. And let's not forget to mention his beloved best friend Buster the Basset hound. (*Deceased) Service to be held at 11 am Saturday, February 23 at Spokane First Church 828 W. Indiana Ave. Spokane WA 99205. In lieu of flowers please donate to Washington Basset Rescue:

GILES, Robert M. Much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Robert "Bob" M. Giles, born August 18, 1953 in Kalispell, MT to Burt and Marion Giles, passed away February 19, 2019 at his home in Spokane. Bob spent the first 10 years of his life in Whitefish, MT before moving to Spokane in 1963. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1971. His career took him to Bellevue, WA where he eventually began driving for Metro Transit. Finding his way back to Spokane, he continued driving with STA until he began driving motor coach. After many years of driving, dispatching and operating he eventually became co-owner of Alpha Omega Tours & Charters. He is survived by his wife Cindy of 12 years, his two brothers Dennis (Kathy) and Don (Lori), his uncle John (Cheri), his children: Doug, Jeremy*, Adrienne, Robby*, Rebecca, Brian, Rob, Richard, Alice and Bill, numerous nieces and nephews, his first wife Linda, his second wife Shirley* and 14 grandchildren that he loved more than anything in the world. And let's not forget to mention his beloved best friend Buster the Basset hound. (*Deceased) Service to be held at 11 am Saturday, February 23 at Spokane First Church 828 W. Indiana Ave. Spokane WA 99205. In lieu of flowers please donate to Washington Basset Rescue: www.wabr.net/home.html Or mail WABR, PO BOX 13665, Spokane Valley, WA.99212. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 22, 2019

